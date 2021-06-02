Lebanon Death Row Inmate Appeal Rejected By MO Supreme Court

The Missouri Supreme Court is rejecting a Laclede County death row inmate’s appeal.

According to the Associated Press, Lebanon resident Jesse Driskill was arguing that he received “ineffective counsel” and that “prosecutors withheld important evidence” during his trial.

Driskill was sentenced to death in the killing of 82-year-old Johnnie Wilson and 76-year-old Coleen Wilson at their Lebanon Home on the 59th wedding anniversary.

It happened after they confronted Driskill during a burglary of their home on July 26th, 2010.

Driskill appealed several issues with his defense attorneys, including examples that his attorney failed to call witnesses on contamination of DNA evidence or submitting information on his mental health state.

The court ruled the findings were not “clearly erroneous” and upheld the detail of post-conviction relief for Driskill.