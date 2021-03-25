Lebanon High School Has New Principal Following Lowery’s Resignation

Lebanon high school will have a new principal next year.

The Lebanon School Board voted 6-nothing to accept the resignation of Principal Kevin Lowery in a special session.

The district says it put Lowery on administrative leave in February after he was accused of inappropriate contact with a student.

Police records show an investigation started after a counselor from Lebanon high school put a call in to the Missouri Department of Social Services.

The Lebanon school board has approved Dr. Kati O’Quinn as the interim principal through June 30th.

Lowery is not facing charges at this time.