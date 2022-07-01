News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lebanon Homeless Man Arrested For Burglary

ByReporter John Rogger

Jul 1, 2022 , ,

A homeless man from Lebanon is now facing charges of burglary.

According to officials with the Police Department, an investigation was launched on June 18th after a resident called in about a security alarm being activated on South King Street.

The resident said someone was inside the home seen via camera.

Upon arrival, police found a man later identified as 22-year-old Dustin Lane, who was walking behind the residence with a blanket wrapped around him.

The resident told police that the blanket and a bag of chips Lane had were from inside her home.

He was taken into custody.

