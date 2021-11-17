Lebanon Man Accused Of Murder Back In Court

A Lebanon man who’s facing murder charges in the death of his girlfriend was in court Tuesday in Laclede County.

61-year-old Mark Tampow is accusing of killing 53-year-old Brenda Rogers in August.

Lebanon police were called to a home on Polk Street for reports of shots fired and found Rogers dead inside.

Court documents show that Tampow told officers he was “cleaning his gun” when he dropped it, causing it to fire and strike Rogers.

However, investigators say his story doesn’t match the evidence at the scene.

Tampow also told officers he was mad at Rogers because she he found a meth pipe, which he broke and threw away during an argument.

The pipe was recovered from the trash.