Lebanon Man Arrested After Attempting To Steal A Catalytic Converter

A man accused of trying to steal a catalytic converter in facing charges in Lebanon.

Police say they got a call from a woman who said she saw a man in the act, but when confronted he ran off with a tote bag.

But investigators say they searched the area and later found 42-year-old Daniel Green of Lebanon and later found the bag full of tools.

Green was arrested and taken to the Laclede County jail.

Lebanon police say catalytic converter theft remains a problem for the area and they say they’ll continue to pursue all cases of suspected theft as calls come in.