A Lebanon man is behind bars following a warrant served in Pulaski County.

According to officials, 38-year-old Jamie Wilson was wanted for a Felony Pulaski County warrant for failing to appear on a possession charge, a felony Laclede County warrant for failing to appear on a drug charge and another warrant for fraud charges.

He also faces charges of identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Wilson is being held in the Laclede County jail and a bond has not yet been set.