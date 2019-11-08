Lebanon Man Convicted of Federal Wire Fraud, Money Laundering Charges

A Lebanon businessman has been convicted of wire fraud and money laundering in federal court. 46-year old Douglas A. Richardson was found guilty on ten counts by a federal jury Thursday. The charges included six counts of wire fraud and four counts of money laundering. He not only stole more than $4 million from a company he worked for, he also bilked clients out of money by luring them into misleading investments and loans that he used on expensive luxury items for himself. When sentenced, Richardson could face up to 20 years in prison without parole for each of the wire fraud charges and 10 years without parole on each of the laundering charges.