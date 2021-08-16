Lebanon Man Facing Charges Connected To Woman’s Murder

A Lebanon woman is dead and now one man is facing a charge of First-Degree murder.

Police were called early Friday evening on report of shots fired in a residential area and investigators say 53-year-old Brenda Rogers was found dead in a home in the 500 block of Polk Street.

Sixty-one-year-old Mark Tampow of Lebanon was arrested and also charged with Armed Criminal Action.

There are no other details available right now, but we’ll pass along more when possible on News / Talk KRMS.