Lebanon Man Facing Charges For Child Pornography

A 24 year old from Lebanon faces charges for possession of child pornography.
The Lake Area Cyber Crimes Task Force began investigating after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
There was a reported upload of pornographic images and a video.
The source was traced to an I.P. address in Lebanon.
On Thursday, detectives, with a federal warrant, went to a home in the 300 block of West Third Street.
Several devices were taken from Ronnie Gideon’s room, and turned over to a DHS analyst.
They say they found 40 images of child porn. Gideon faces charges on multiple counts for possessing child pornography.