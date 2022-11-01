News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lebanon Man Facing Charges For Child Pornography

ByReporter Bill Robbins

A 24 year old from Lebanon faces charges for possession of child pornography.

The Lake Area Cyber Crimes Task Force began investigating after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

There was a reported upload of pornographic images and a video.

The source was traced to an I.P. address in Lebanon.

On Thursday, detectives, with a federal warrant, went to a home in the 300 block of West Third Street.

Several devices were taken from Ronnie Gideon’s room, and turned over to a DHS analyst.

They say they found 40 images of child porn. Gideon faces charges on multiple counts for possessing child pornography.

