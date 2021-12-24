News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lebanon Man Facing Charges In Domestic Abuse Case

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 23, 2021 , , , ,
A Lebanon man is facing numerous charges after the mother of his children was admitted to the hospital with knife wounds.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Mercy hospital where the woman was admitted, after doctors reported serious deep wounds to her hands and one of her fingers cut off.

The woman told deputies that her children’s father, 32-year-old Larry Dean Sutton, was spending the night with her when they started to argue about their children and visitation rights.

Investigators say that’s when Sutton pushed the woman on her back, pulled a knife and tried to stab her in the face.

Instead, he ended up stabbing her hand while she defended herself.

The woman was then taken to the hospital by a family member.

Investigators say during question, Sutton told them the woman grabbed his knife off the bed, and she was cut when he grabbed the handle of the knife, to take it from her.

He is facing charges of felony domestic assault and armed criminal action and is being held without bond.

