Lebanon Man Held Without Bond Following Alleged Assault

ByReporter Bill Robbins

Oct 27, 2022 , , ,
A Lebanon man is being held without bond after an alleged assault incident.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Polk Avenue, and found a 34 year old man laying on the ground.

Witnesses tell cops they heard kids screaming and crying.

They say that when they came outside they saw the suspect: 34-year-old Adam Michael Albertson on top of a woman hitting her and smacking her head into the ground.

Bystanders helped her and her children get away.

When a police officer tried to take him in he started cursing at them and resisted arrest.

More cops arrived to help and Albertson ended up getting hurt.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital and then the Laclede County Jail.

His next hearing date is October 31st.

