Lebanon Man To Be Arraigned Next Week In Woman’s Murder Case

A man accused of Murder in Lebanon will be heading to court next week.

Officials report 61-year-old Mark Tampow will be arraigned in Laclede County Court on August 23rd for his role in the murder of 53-year-old Brenda Rogers.

Rogers was found dead from a gunshot wound at the 500 block of Polk Street on Friday night.

Investigators say during questioning, Tampow told officers he “dropped the gun” causing it to fire, shooting Rogers in the head.

As the investigation continued, officers determined that was a false statement and Tampow now faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.

He’s currently free on Bond.