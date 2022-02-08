News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lebanon Parks Board Looking to Accept Closed Bridge

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Feb 7, 2022 , , ,

Some new life may be coming to the Route 66 bridge over the Gasconade River.

The bridge has been in peril after officials with MODOT closed it several years ago, due to deteriorating conditions.

A group dedicated to helping to save and re-open the bridge as a pedestrian trail were not able to secure enough funding in time, and the state had planned to dismantle the bridge or give it away.

That’s where the city of Lebanon’s park board comes in.

The board is currently looking at a feasibility study for accepting the old bridge and it will be debated at this Wednesday’s meeting.

The bridge is currently closed to all traffic and a new bridge was built along side it to reopen the former mother road.

