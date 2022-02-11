News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lebanon Parks Board Seeks to Inherit Route-66 Bridge

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Feb 10, 2022 , ,

The city of Lebanon’s Parks Department is moving forward with plans to conduct a feasibility study to determine if they can afford to move the old Route 66 bridge over the Gasconade River into one of the city’s Parks.
The decision comes after MODOT officials listed the bridge for free, before it goes to demolition.
Park officials say the cost to move the bridge isn’t as much as they thought it would be, ranging from $10,000 to $15,000.
The goal would be to use the bridge in a Route 66 park, where it could be decorated with lights and allow residents an opportunity for a unique photo op.

By Reporter Matt Markivee

