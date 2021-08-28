Lebanon R3 Schools Clarifies It’s COVID Protocols

The Lebanon R-3 School District is clarifying its policy on COVID protocols.

But the policy includes no mask mandates.

“The adjustment that we’ve made to our practice is that staff and students can choose to wear a mask, if they are vaccinated, or if they have had COVID in the past 3 months, they won’t have to quarantine if they are not symptomatic” Says Assistant Superintendent Dr. Laura O’Quinn.

She tells KRMS News that the priority for Lebanon R-3 is to keep kids in school while also giving parents and students options moving ahead.