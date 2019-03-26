Lebanon Teen Seriously Injured in Wreck on Parade Drive

A teenager from Lebanon was seriously injured in a crash on Parade Drive Monday night. The wreck happened just before 10pm when the vehicle went off the road twice before striking a ditch. A 16-year old male was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital with serious injuries. 34-year old Jeremiah Jones was also believed to be in the vehicle at the time of the crash but was not injured. According to the Highway Patrol report, both occupants of the vehicle had left before troopers arrived on the scene and neither would admit to driving the vehicle.