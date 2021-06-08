Lebanon Woman Appointed To State Fair Commission

A Lebanon woman has been appointed by the Governor to the State Fair Commission.

The Governor’s office says Ms. Jamie Johasen, owner of The Hive by Honey Creek and Honey Creek Media, previously served as an instructor for the Missouri State University and received a National Cattleman’s Beef Association’s Best of Beef Excellence in Agriculture Journalism award in 2017.

She also served on the State Fair’s Youth in Agriculture Committee and she chaired the Missouri Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers.

Ms. Johansen holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Applied Sciences in Agricultural Communications from Missouri State University.