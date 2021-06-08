News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lebanon Woman Appointed To State Fair Commission

By

A Lebanon woman has been appointed by the Governor to the State Fair Commission.

The Governor’s office says Ms. Jamie Johasen, owner of The Hive by Honey Creek and Honey Creek Media, previously served as an instructor for the Missouri State University and received a National Cattleman’s Beef Association’s Best of Beef Excellence in Agriculture Journalism award in 2017.

She also served on the State Fair’s Youth in Agriculture Committee and she chaired the Missouri Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers.

Ms. Johansen holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Applied Sciences in Agricultural Communications from Missouri State University.

Filed Under: Business, Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com