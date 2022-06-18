A 42-year-old from Lebanon is being held without bond after being taken into custody late Tuesday night by the highway patrol in Laclede County.

The highway patrol report indicates that Christina Bonine had been wanted on a felony warrant out of Pulaski County and a misdemeanor warrant out of the City of St. Robert.

Bonine now, apparently, also faces new pending felony charges of driving revoked, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor counts for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

Bonine was booked into the Laclede County Jail.