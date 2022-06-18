News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News

Lebanon Woman Arrested For Felony Warrants In Pulaski County

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 15, 2022 , , ,

A 42-year-old from Lebanon is being held without bond after being taken into custody late Tuesday night by the highway patrol in Laclede County.

The highway patrol report indicates that Christina Bonine had been wanted on a felony warrant out of Pulaski County and a misdemeanor warrant out of the City of St. Robert.

Bonine now, apparently, also faces new pending felony charges of driving revoked, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor counts for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

Bonine was booked into the Laclede County Jail.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Crime Local News State News Top Stories

NASCAR Star Clint Bowyer Linked To Fatal Accident In Lake Ozark

Jun 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Two More Lake Residents Added To HWP Missing Person’s Cases

Jun 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Politics

LOCLG To Discuss Hazard Mitigation Plans Next Tuesday

Jun 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News State News Top Stories

NASCAR Star Clint Bowyer Linked To Fatal Accident In Lake Ozark

Jun 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Two More Lake Residents Added To HWP Missing Person’s Cases

Jun 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Politics

LOCLG To Discuss Hazard Mitigation Plans Next Tuesday

Jun 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Transportation, Water and Sewer Highlighting Osage Beach Meeting

Jun 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com