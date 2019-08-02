Lebanon Woman Charged After Alleged DWI Wreck

A Lebanon woman is facing charges after an accident in Miller County. The Highway Patrol alleges that 26-year old Casey Arnold was under the influence of alcohol when she failed to negotiate a corner on Columbus Road around 7pm Thursday. Her car went off the road and hit a manhole cover before crashing into a parked car. 22-year old Kayla Hertzler of Eldon was a passenger in Arnold’s vehicle and was taken to Lake Regional for minor injuries. Arnold faces pending charges of felony DWI causing physical injury, careless & imprudent driving involving an accident, and driving without insurance.