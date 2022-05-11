A woman from Lebanon is now facing multiple charges following a joint investigation by the Lebanon Police Department and the Laclede County Sheriff’s office.

Officials say 33-year-old Elizabeth Berry is accused of entering a family member’s home on Greystone Lane back in April.

It’s alleged she stole several items, including a checkbook, of which she attempted to cash at a Local Bank.

Investigators say she also wrote numerous checks form the checkbook, totaling hundreds of dollars for work performed.

Berry was taken into custody and during the arrest, deputies discovered she was in possession of drug paraphernalia, baggies, syringes, green leafy substances and a bag of white powder.

Her bond is set at $2,500.