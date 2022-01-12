A Lebanon woman facing charges of manslaughter in the death of a child is waving her right for a preliminary hearing.

Naomi Johnson appeared in Laclede County Associate Circuit Court Tuesday with her attorney.

Johnson is charged with involuntary manslaughter involving the death of 1-year-old Kimber McDowell back in June of 2020.

Court documents show that Johnson was babysitting McDowell, and other children in her home, when she placed the child down for a nap.

Investigators say she had been swaddling the one year in a blanket and left her on the bed for at least two hours, finding her face down and not breathing 2 hours later.

A date for the trial has not yet been set.