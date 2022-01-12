News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News

Lebanon Woman Facing Charges In 1-Year-Old’s Death Waves Preliminary Hearing

ByReporter John Rogger

Jan 12, 2022 , , ,
closeup photo of gavel

A Lebanon woman facing charges of manslaughter in the death of a child is waving her right for a preliminary hearing.

Naomi Johnson appeared in Laclede County Associate Circuit Court Tuesday with her attorney.

Johnson is charged with involuntary manslaughter involving the death of 1-year-old Kimber McDowell back in June of 2020.

Court documents show that Johnson was babysitting McDowell, and other children in her home, when she placed the child down for a nap.

Investigators say she had been swaddling the one year in a blanket and left her on the bed for at least two hours, finding her face down and not breathing 2 hours later.

A date for the trial has not yet been set.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Business Local News

Lebanon Church Looks To Open Local Food Pantry

Jan 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
COVID 19 Health Local News Politics State News

MU Says No To Mask Mandates For Spring Semester

Jan 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News

American Airlines To Reduce Flights To COMO

Jan 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News

Lebanon Woman Facing Charges In 1-Year-Old’s Death Waves Preliminary Hearing

Jan 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News

Lebanon Church Looks To Open Local Food Pantry

Jan 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
COVID 19 Health Local News Politics State News

MU Says No To Mask Mandates For Spring Semester

Jan 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News

American Airlines To Reduce Flights To COMO

Jan 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com