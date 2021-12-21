News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lebanon Woman Facing Charges In Attempted Child Abduction

Reporter John Rogger

Dec 21, 2021

A Lebanon woman is now facing kidnapping charges after police find her trying to grab a 6-year-old child from Walmart.

According to a release, Lebanon Police were called out around 8PM on Thursday after the parents of the child heard the child screaming for help.

Investigators say the child’s father found a woman, 44-year-old Jocelyn Bryan, hunched over behind a display, holding her son by the wrist.

Both parents say they don’t know the woman and have never met her before.

In addition to the kidnapping charges, Bryan is also facing assault charges.

