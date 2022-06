Improvements are on the way to the Jacket Stadium at the Lebanon R-3 Schools.

According to the district, the school board approved replacing the light poles and incandescent light fixtures for the stadium, some of which have been in place for some 45-years.

Officials indicated in an email that some of the older poles made of wood are starting to rot and it could result in the fixtures collapsing.

At this time it’s unknown when construction would start or if any contractors have been selected.