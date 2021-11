Thanksgiving may be over, but you probably have a load of leftovers in your fridge.

The USDA says you’ve got until Monday to eat that turkey.

You can also take the meat off the bone and throw it in an airtight bag in the freezer, where will last for up to three months.

Don’t freeze the green beans, or they’ll get gross…but, if you put them in the refrigerator, you’ve got another day or two to down them.

Excessive mashed potatoes? They’re good for up to a week, so eat away for several more days.