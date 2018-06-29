Legislation Targets Robocallers

Illegal robocalls are in the crosshairs of legislation being backed by Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill. Under provisions of the bill, those responsible for invasive robocalls would be liable for maximum fines which would be doubled from the current $10-thousand to 20-thousand PER CALL. Those responsible would also be subjected to a possible term of one year in prison. The bill also calls for spoofing local numbers by falsifying the number that shows up on caller-ID to be subject to up to $500 per call payable to the recipients of the calls. According to the Federal Trade Commission, more than 4.1 billion robocalls were initiated last month alone