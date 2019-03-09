News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Legislative Watchdog Group Says Cows and Pigs Could be Your Neighbors Under Proposed Bill

By Leave a Comment

An organization that monitors legislation involving animals in Missouri is concerned about a bill proposed in the House of Representatives. The Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation says House Bill 559 would essentially prevent cities and counties from passing any rules regulating working animals.

      NEWS-3-9-19 Bob Baker 1 - 9th March 2019

MAAL representative Bob Baker says the bill was intended to deal with carriage horses in the St. Louis area but is written too vaguely and goes too far. Language in the bill reads “no law, ordinance, or rule shall be enacted by any village, town, city, or county that terminates (…or bans) the use of working animals in commerce…including entertainment, transportation, education, or exhibition”. House Bill 559 has already passed the agriculture committee.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!