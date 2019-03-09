Legislative Watchdog Group Says Cows and Pigs Could be Your Neighbors Under Proposed Bill

An organization that monitors legislation involving animals in Missouri is concerned about a bill proposed in the House of Representatives. The Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation says House Bill 559 would essentially prevent cities and counties from passing any rules regulating working animals.

MAAL representative Bob Baker says the bill was intended to deal with carriage horses in the St. Louis area but is written too vaguely and goes too far. Language in the bill reads “no law, ordinance, or rule shall be enacted by any village, town, city, or county that terminates (…or bans) the use of working animals in commerce…including entertainment, transportation, education, or exhibition”. House Bill 559 has already passed the agriculture committee.