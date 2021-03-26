News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Letter Sent To EPA From MO Republicans Asks Them To “Re-Think” Their Impaired Waterway Designations

By

The battle over an EPA designation for the Lake of the Ozarks and Truman lake continues.

A number of Republican representatives, including Blaine Luektemeyer, are asking the EPA to rethink their recommendation to add both bodies of water to their “impaired waterways” designation.

In a letter sent to the EPA, Luektemeyer states that the designation is being done with “Old and unverified data” and the incorrect information could cost Lake of the Ozarks over $1 Billion dollars in revenue.

He’s calling for the EPA to update their data and work with the Department of Natural Resources before making a final decision on the waterways.

Ameren officials have told the KRMS Morning Magazine that the issue at hand is rich nutrient levels that affect the fish population, which was measured shortly after flooding had occurred, causing the levels to be higher than usual.

 

***Press Release***

 

Luetkemeyer Leads Letter to EPA Regarding Misinformed Missouri Water Listing

 WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer (MO-03) led a letter signed by the Missouri Republican Congressional delegation to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) urging the agency to reconsider its decision to list over forty bodies of water as “impaired,” including Lake of the Ozarks and Truman Reservoir.

“Unfortunately, the EPA used old and unverified data and failed to work with Missouri officials prior to making this decision, and we are working with them to get this corrected. Not only was this listing misinformed, but it could potentially cost our communities $1.7 billion in local revenue at a time when our economy is still recovering and small businesses are working to get back on their feet. The EPA must evaluate the updated data and work with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and local leaders to get a more accurate assessment of the situation.”

Read the full letter below:

epa_missouri_2020_303dlist_decision

