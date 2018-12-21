News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Levy Yields New Equipment for Lake Ozark Fire District

The Lake Ozark Fire District is a step closer to fulfilling the promises they made when they asked voters to support their levy earlier this year. The department has announced the purchase of new cardiac monitors and AED units totaling $209,000. It replaces equipment that was ten years old. The new devices will also allow the first responders to transmit data to the hospital while still en route, enabling the doctors to better prepare to treat the patient when they arrive. The AED units will also allow the district to equip their staff vehicles along with the ambulances. Chief Mark Amsinger says they’re currently exploring options for the purchase of a new ambulance and hiring additional staff. The new hires are expected to be in place in January.

