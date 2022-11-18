News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Library Rule Comment Period Sees Immediate Reactions

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Nov 17, 2022 ,
assorted-title of books piled in the shelves

As we reported – Tuesday triggered a 30 day comment period for the public to weigh in on Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s proposed new library rule and some expressed quick opposition to it.

The rule would require all libraries receiving state funding to provide a written policy on how they plan to decide which materials are age-appropriate for children, and how they’d keep those deemed inappropriate for minors inaccessible to them without parental permission.

And Secretary Ashcroft recently told us…“All of the comments from November 15th to December 15th, a 30 day period…those will be taken into account. We’ll look at those and see if there is to be changes or not. We’ll respond to those, and after going through that process….around March or April of next year, we’d expect this rule to go into effect.”

As the comment period opens there was some quick opposition voiced, including by a democrat Missouri state representative.

Kathy Steinhoff says – quote – “This rule is wrought with concerns and is bound to create more problems than solutions.”

There was also a conference held Tuesday where speakers argued the rule takes control from local libraries and that parents should monitor and decide themselves what their children can read.

Also a Missouri Library Association panel released a statement last month saying that the proposed rule is a solution in search of a problem.

By Reporter Chris Barnum

Related Post

Business Local News Top Stories

Lake Area Resident Appointed To Route 66 Board By LT GOV Kehoe

Nov 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

Osage Beach Mayor Says New Projects In Town Are Exciting For The Community

Nov 17, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Local News Top Stories

Four Injured In Camden County Crash

Nov 17, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News Top Stories

Lake Area Resident Appointed To Route 66 Board By LT GOV Kehoe

Nov 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

Osage Beach Mayor Says New Projects In Town Are Exciting For The Community

Nov 17, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Local News Top Stories

Four Injured In Camden County Crash

Nov 17, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Politics State News Top Stories

Blunt Joins Democrats In Signing Legislation On Same Sex Marriage

Nov 17, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum