Library Workers Say Censorship Bill Fraught With Problems

A bill that would create review boards to examine and remove inappropriate materials from libraries has myriad problems, according to local library workers. Michael Davis is with the Camden County Library District and has spoken in opposition to the legislation. In addition to moral opposition on grounds of censorship, Davis says there are several other reasons why the bill is problematic. One is an unintended consequence, as many libraries don’t have additional rooms to lock up the books.

Davis also says the bill isn’t necessary because there are already steps in place to restrict access to certain items. It’s called a collection reconsideration form.

The bill proposed in the legislature would allow librarians to be fined and jailed for up to a year for non-compliance. Davis says he intends to go to the capitol to voice his opposition.

