News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Library Workers Say Censorship Bill Fraught With Problems

By Leave a Comment

A bill that would create review boards to examine and remove inappropriate materials from libraries has myriad problems, according to local library workers. Michael Davis is with the Camden County Library District and has spoken in opposition to the legislation. In addition to moral opposition on grounds of censorship, Davis says there are several other reasons why the bill is problematic. One is an unintended consequence, as many libraries don’t have additional rooms to lock up the books.

      NEWS-1-25-20 Davis 1 - 25th January 2020

Davis also says the bill isn’t necessary because there are already steps in place to restrict access to certain items. It’s called a collection reconsideration form.

      NEWS-1-25-20 Davis 2 - 25th January 2020

The bill proposed in the legislature would allow librarians to be fined and jailed for up to a year for non-compliance. Davis says he intends to go to the capitol to voice his opposition.

You can listen to the entire interview with Mr. Davis and hear his concerns below:

      1-23-20 MICHAEL DAVIS LIBRARY DISTRICT - 25th January 2020

Filed Under: Featured Story

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions
Web Design & Maintenance by Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions