A Camdenton-area man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced, on Thursday, on sex-related charges. 43-year-old Gerald Young had been convicted back in late 2021 by a jury in Camden County. Charges included felony Statutory Sodomy or Attempted Statutory Sodomy involving a person under 14, and a misdemeanor for furnishing or attempting to furnish pornographic material to a minor. Young, who has a lengthy history in the courtroom, also still has an open felony assault case in Camden County…that charge is expected to be dismissed after being sentenced to life on the other charges.

