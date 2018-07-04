News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

“Life-Threatening” Electricity Levels Detected in Water

By Leave a Comment

There’s been another incident involving electricity in the water. The Rocky Mount Fire Protection District says they took the call Tuesday afternoon after people reported feeling electricity near their dock in the Jackson Branch Cove.

 

      NEWS-7-5-18 Hurtubise Electric 2 - 5th July 2018

 

The responding crew detected an electricity range of 3.5-15 volts – enough to be life-threatening.  It was determined that the power was coming from the home’s breaker panel feeding the dock’s sub-panel. The electricity was running through the ground wire so the ground fault interruptor was not blocking it.  Chief Kevin Hurtubise says if you think you feel electricity in the water, swim as far away as you can.

 

      NEWS-7-5-18 Hurtubise Electric 1 - 5th July 2018

 

The Chief says to turn off the dock sub-panel and all breakers and call 9-1-1.

 

 

Filed Under: Featured Story

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!