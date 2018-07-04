“Life-Threatening” Electricity Levels Detected in Water

There’s been another incident involving electricity in the water. The Rocky Mount Fire Protection District says they took the call Tuesday afternoon after people reported feeling electricity near their dock in the Jackson Branch Cove.

NEWS-7-5-18 Hurtubise Electric 2 - 5th July 2018

The responding crew detected an electricity range of 3.5-15 volts – enough to be life-threatening. It was determined that the power was coming from the home’s breaker panel feeding the dock’s sub-panel. The electricity was running through the ground wire so the ground fault interruptor was not blocking it. Chief Kevin Hurtubise says if you think you feel electricity in the water, swim as far away as you can.

NEWS-7-5-18 Hurtubise Electric 1 - 5th July 2018

The Chief says to turn off the dock sub-panel and all breakers and call 9-1-1.