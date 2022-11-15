Lifejacket Stations Now Officially Coming TO The Lake Area

The Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council has announced that the final three life Jacket loaner stations have been funded by a donation from the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association.

The Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council recently announced that the final three life Jacket loaner stations have been funded by a generous donation from the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association. According to Bob May Co-Chair of the Water Safety Council “This completes funding for phase one of our life jacket loaner station initiative. We can now move forward with construction and installation of the stations. We thank the Marine Dealers Association for their extremely important support to enhance water safety.”

The life jacket loaner stations will be located in select areas with heavy boating or swimming activity. If people do not have life jackets available, they can borrow one from the station. The stations will be stocked with life jackets for children and adults. They will have signage describing the proper fitting and use of life jackets. The Water Safety Council is planning for the installation the six stations of phase one in the spring.

The Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council is a not-for-profit public service organization that promotes boating and water safety at the Lake of the Ozarks and the Midwest. The Water Safety Council was formed in 2007 with the mission of promoting water safety and to serve as a source for boating and water safety information for people who enjoy boating, swimming and other water related activities. The Council has representation from the local area Chambers of Commerce, Missouri State Highway Patrol-Water Division, Captain’s Association of Missouri, Camden County Health Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Ameren Missouri, and community members. If you would like to learn more or take part in this community betterment council, you may attend their monthly meetings which take place on the third Tuesday of each month at 11am at the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce. You may also attend the meeting via Zoom, please contact Doug Beck for more information at 573-216-8141.