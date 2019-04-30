Lightning Strike Hits Near Morgan County Courthouse

A lightning strike near the courthouse is being blamed for some disruption in communication services in Morgan County. The strike hit a nearby tower Tuesday morning, at least, temporarily knocking out some telephone and video services. Jessica Geier, director of 9-1-1 for the county, says that no emergency communications were disrupted as a result of the lightning. The courthouse was described as pretty much back to normal by Tuesday afternoon.
