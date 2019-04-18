Lightning Strikes Cause Damage to At Least Four Homes and More in Camden County (photo courtesy of Tri-County Fire District)

(Banner Street in Camdenton)

Lightning strikes late Wednesday night are blamed for damage to several homes in Camden County. Shortly after 11:00, personnel from the Tri-County Fire District responded to a home in the 15-thousand block of State Highway-A, near Richland, and discovered flames coming from the roof of the home. Multiple ignition points were discovered in the attic area and fire damage was mostly confined to the attic and roof. The living area of the home sustained significant water and smoke damage. Shortly before 11:30, also Wednesday night, firefighters from Mid-County were dispatched to Banner Street in Camdenton for a report of an odor of smoke in a residence. Several electrical components in the house were discovered with damage caused by a lightning strike which hit a tree in the front yard of a neighbor…that neighbor also reported damage. Further investigation determined the damage extended to a nearby phone company junction box, a cable company junction box and a third residence. There was no actual fire damage from the lightning strike in Camdenton and no injuries reported from either of the incidents in Camdenton or in Richland.