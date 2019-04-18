News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lightning Strikes Cause Damage to At Least Four Homes and More in Camden County (photo courtesy of Tri-County Fire District)

By Leave a Comment

(Banner Street in Camdenton)

 

Lightning strikes late Wednesday night are blamed for damage to several homes in Camden County. Shortly after 11:00, personnel from the Tri-County Fire District responded to a home in the 15-thousand block of State Highway-A, near Richland, and discovered flames coming from the roof of the home. Multiple ignition points were discovered in the attic area and fire damage was mostly confined to the attic and roof. The living area of the home sustained significant water and smoke damage. Shortly before 11:30, also Wednesday night, firefighters from Mid-County were dispatched to Banner Street in Camdenton for a report of an odor of smoke in a residence. Several electrical components in the house were discovered with damage caused by a lightning strike which hit a tree in the front yard of a neighbor…that neighbor also reported damage. Further investigation determined the damage extended to a nearby phone company junction box, a cable company junction box and a third residence. There was no actual fire damage from the lightning strike in Camdenton and no injuries reported from either of the incidents in Camdenton or in Richland.

Filed Under: Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!