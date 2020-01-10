Lightning Strikes Lake Ozark City Hall

Late afternoon thunderstorms are being blamed for a lightning strike, Friday, taking aim at Lake Ozark City Hall. Reports say the strike caused all telephone and internet service in the building, including police dispatching, to be knocked out until further notice. City officials say any non-emergency calls for police services should be placed to the Miller County Sheriff’s Department (573-369-2341) while emergency calls should still be directed to 9-1-1 which ring into Osage Beach before the appropriate services are dispatched. There was no fire reported timetable given for the services to be restored.