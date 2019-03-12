Linn Creek Man Accused of Molesting a Minor

A 61-year-old man from Linn Creek is among the latest in the Lake Area to face criminal sex-related charges involving a juvenile. Court records indicate that Robert Edward Hipple faces six class-C felony counts of third-degree child molestation. The charges date back to an incident, or incidents, that allegedly occurred back in early May involving a child under the age of 14. Hipple is being held in the Camden County Jail on a $250-thousand bond.