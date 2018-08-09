Linn Creek Man Dies After DWI-Involved Accident

A Camden County accident involving a drunk driver that injured one person earlier this week has now turned fatal. 76-year old Bentley Byler of Linn Creek was injured after been thrown from a vehicle during an attempted u-turn on Anderson Hollow Monday evening. He has now died from the injuries he sustained. 25-year old Chadrick Byler was driving that car and has been charged with DWI with serious physical injury. There’s no word yet as to whether that charge will be upgraded following the death of the older Byler.