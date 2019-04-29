Linn Creek Man Faces Charges After Wrecking Motorcycle

Several charges are pending after a Linn Creek man was injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday evening. 22-year old Jimmy Sanders went off the right side of the road and hit a sign just after 7:30 p.m. He was taken to Lake Regional for moderate injuries. Now he faces allegations of going 90mph in a 45mph zone, careless & imprudent driving involving an accident, failure to drive on the right side of the road, DWI-Drugs with a prior offense, driving while revoked, and no insurance. The accident happened on Highway 42 at Antioch Road.