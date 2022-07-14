News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Linn Creek Man Facing Numerous Charges

Reporter Mike Anthony

Jul 13, 2022

A 33-year-old from Linn Creek faces several charges and is being held without bond after being taken into custody Sunday night by the highway patrol.

Courthouse records indicate that Wesley Jones is formally charged with felonies for Aggravated-DWI and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding one-thousand dollars.

Jones also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, driving revoked or suspended, failure to drive on right side of the roadway and other traffic-related offenses.

Jones was booked into the Camden County Jail.

