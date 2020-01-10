Linn Creek Man Gets 30 Years in Prison for Beating Wife

A Linn Creek man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for severely beating his wife. Clarence Porter was convicted of first-degree domestic assault causing serious physical injury. His sentence was handed down Thursday. Assistant Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham had sought the longest sentence possible. In a statement issued to KRMS he said they are pleased with the sentence and knowing that Porter cannot victimize anyone else. He added that they hope the next 30 years will give his victim some peace.