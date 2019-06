An accident in Camden County has claimed the life of a Linn Creek man. The wreck happened Sunday night just after 10:30 on V-Road near Country Meadows Drive. The Highway Patrol says the vehicle went off the road and hit a culvert before overturning and ejecting the driver. 56-year old Bryan Means was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. It marks the 23rd fatality of the year for Troop F.