Linn Creek Man to be Sentenced for Brutal Domestic Assault

A Linn Creek man convicted in a brutal domestic assault case last October will be sentenced this coming week. Clarence Porter was found guilty by a jury of first-degree domestic assault causing serious physical injury. He beat his wife repeatedly during an approximately 45-minute drive from the Iberia area to Linn Creek. The assault caused severe bruising, swelling, and brain bleeds. Following his conviction, the attorney for Porter filed a motion asking for an acquittal notwithstanding the verdict, or for a new trial to be held. That motion was denied. Porter will now be sentenced January 9th. The prosecution has indicated that they intend to seek the most severe sentence possible.
