Linn Creek Man to be Sentenced for Brutal Domestic Assault

A Linn Creek man convicted in a brutal domestic assault case last October will be sentenced this coming week. Clarence Porter was found guilty by a jury of first-degree domestic assault causing serious physical injury. He beat his wife repeatedly during an approximately 45-minute drive from the Iberia area to Linn Creek. The assault caused severe bruising, swelling, and brain bleeds. Following his conviction, the attorney for Porter filed a motion asking for an acquittal notwithstanding the verdict, or for a new trial to be held. That motion was denied. Porter will now be sentenced January 9th. The prosecution has indicated that they intend to seek the most severe sentence possible.

Filed Under: Latest News

