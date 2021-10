A Linn Creek man with multiple warrants is now facing charges of attempting to escape from confinement.

According to reports, Camden County Deputies attempted to arrest Brian Marshal Colyer at a residence on Ball Park Road.

Once in hand cuffs and in the back of a patrol car, Colyer allegedly unbuckled himself and attempted to climb out of the window.

He was captured by another deputy and put back into the car.

Colyer has a bond hearing set for today (October 5.)