The community of Linn Creek will host their annual trunk-or-treat for families this weekend. Mayor Jeff Davis says it gets a little bigger every year.

NEWS-10-24-19 Mayor Davis 1 - 24th October 2019

The event features cars full of candy for the kids, with the police and fire departments setting up as well. City Hall will even be turned into a haunted house.

NEWS-10-24-19 Mayor Davis 2 - 24th October 2019

All the events kick off at 5pm Saturday evening and are scheduled to last until 7pm.