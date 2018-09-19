News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Linn Creek Police Charge Suspect in State Beauty Supply Burglary

By Leave a Comment

Linn Creek Police have charged a man accused of burglary at State Beauty Supply.  The burglary occurred in late March of this year and involved at least three suspects that were seen on surveillance video wearing masks.  In late April some of the stolen items showed up on an online sales site.  A warrant was obtained to search a property in Laclede County, where several of the stolen items were recovered.  Stephan Samons is charged with second-degree burglary and receiving stolen property.  He has denied having any knowledge of the burglary.  He’s scheduled for arraignment in the circuit court October 3rd.  He also faces charges in two other cases in Laclede County, including possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!