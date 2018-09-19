Linn Creek Police Charge Suspect in State Beauty Supply Burglary

Linn Creek Police have charged a man accused of burglary at State Beauty Supply. The burglary occurred in late March of this year and involved at least three suspects that were seen on surveillance video wearing masks. In late April some of the stolen items showed up on an online sales site. A warrant was obtained to search a property in Laclede County, where several of the stolen items were recovered. Stephan Samons is charged with second-degree burglary and receiving stolen property. He has denied having any knowledge of the burglary. He’s scheduled for arraignment in the circuit court October 3rd. He also faces charges in two other cases in Laclede County, including possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.