Linn Creek Police Chief Suspended

Linn Creek’s Chief of Police is on suspension for the second time. According to Mayor Jeff Davis, the city was notified October 11th about an investigation into the off-duty actions of Chief Greg Berry. At that time, Berry was suspended pending the conclusion of the investigation, which is being conducted by the state Attorney General’s Office. Berry was also suspended in 2018 during an investigation into allegations regarding his on-the-job behavior. He was eventually cleared in that investigation and returned to duty. Mayor Davis says his office is waiting for additional information from the Attorney General’s office as to the status of the case. He says they’re looking forward to the investigation being concluded.