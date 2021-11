Camden County authorities are enroute to the scene of a fight at a lake area liquor store. Not many details are available but it is known the call to Stogies, on north Hwy-5, near Hwy-7, was received shortly after 9pm. Preliminary reports indicated that four male subjects were fighting and refused to leave. It’s not believed that any weapons were involved in the altercation. No other details are available at this time.