A lake area attorney finds himself, at least, temporarily on the sidelines after being suspended from his practice on allegations of using methamphetamine and other acts of misconduct.

That’s according to information from the Supreme Court of Missouri announcing, on December 23rd, the suspension of Christian Rasmussen.

Among other allegations included in the information, Rasmussen is accused of failing to timely communicate with clients, a lack of diligence, failing to secure client files and failure to safeguard the confidentiality of client information.

Rasmussen had been in an office share agreement with two other local attorneys with that agreement now being terminated.

In the documents from the Missouri Supreme Court, Rasmussen has acknowledged that he turned to meth use during the summer of 2021 in response to a growing caseload but, at the same time, denies using any controlled substances or alcohol since the early or middle part of September.

The suspension is effective, immediately, pending a final disposition of disciplinary proceedings.