Local Charges Dropped in Sleep Inn Bomb Scare Case

Local charges against a man arrested in a bomb scare have been dropped. Anthony Martinez Harris was originally charged with four counts of drug trafficking and a count of unlawful possession of an illegal weapon following the incident at Sleep Inn last September. The Highway Patrol bomb squad was called in at the time after Harris claimed to have C4 explosives. Harris is now facing federal charges and has been transferred to the custody of federal authorities.
